Atlanta nonprofit volunteers at local farms on Giving Tuesday

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — An Atlanta nonprofit organization spent Giving Tuesday volunteering at a local farm.

Volunteers with Food Well Alliance were in Ellenwood at Atlanta Harvest to help till the soil and help the farm get ready for the next crop.

Eliyahu Benasa is a local farmer who owns and runs three farms with his family in Georgia.

His local community loves the fresh produce they grow at the farm.

“They know where the sources come from and that the food is organic and local and most importantly that it’s delicious,” Benasa told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes.

Kate Connor is the Executive Director of Food Well Alliance.

“We provide resources and support to local farms gardens and orchards to connect and build healthier communities,” Connor said.

When you donate to Food Well Alliance, all of the money goes straight to local farms, gardens, and orchards.

“So that means grants to community gardens, it means infrastructure supplies for farms to build beds. The store that’s being built behind us is funded by Food Well Alliance grants,” Connor said.

Farming is tough. But the folks who do it have a passion for feeding their communities healthy food.

“Local food is the healthiest food and folks should get to know what’s growing around them,” Connor said.

If you’d like to donate to Food Well Alliance, visit https://www.gagives.org/organization/Food-Well-Alliance.

