Atlanta native CeeLo Green to be honored by local leaders on Tuesday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta native CeeLo Green is set to be honored by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actor, also known as Thomas Calloway, will be honored by community leaders as a part of African American Music Appreciation Month.

CeeLo will be honored with the District 1 African American Music Appreciation Month Trailblazer Award for “his indelible mark on the entertainment industry,” according to a news release from the County.

He initially became famous for his work with Atlanta-based Goodie Mob, beginning in the early 90s and has had a successful career as a solo artist since.

He attended Benjamin E. Mays High School and Riverside Preparatory Academy.

“CeeLo has profoundly impacted the music industry with his soulful voice and unmatched showmanship, but it is his business acumen that truly sets him apart – he is a true ‘entertainment brand,’” DeKalb Commissioner Robert Patrick said. “Watching him perform in my district at the grand opening of Assembly Studios in Doraville was absolutely captivating.”

The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

A live stream of it can be found by clicking here.

