Swimmer’s body recovered from water in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a swimmer’s body was found in the water.

On Sunday, just after 9 p.m., Monroe County Deputies responded to the Popes Ferry boat ramp off Georgia Highway 87 about a missing person.

Deputies spoke with witnesses who said they saw someone disappear while swimming from a shallow sand bar back to the boat ramp.

The witnesses tried finding the swimmer but they couldn’t.

Deputies started a drone search for the swimmer.

The Monroe County Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources also assisted with the search.

At 11:50 p.m., the body of the swimmer was recovered from the water.

The investigation is ongoing.

