Approximately 20 people displaced by large condo fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters responded to Georgetown of Atlanta Condos on Colonial Way on Sunday afternoon to reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found multiple units on fire.

Initially, they were told there were possibly people trapped in some of the condominiums, but after searching, no one was found trapped inside.

Due to the size of the fire, firefighters called for additional crews.

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, 15 adults and 4 children were displaced due to the fire.

The American Red Cross will be assisting those who were affected.

Channel 2’s Cory James is working to learn more details and will speak with witnesses on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

