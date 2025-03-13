Aid groups in metro Atlanta area say federal funding cuts are impacting ability to work

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Local aid groups say that because of federal funding cuts, they’re having to lay off staff and are now struggling in their work to help legal refugees in the metro Atlanta area.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke to advocates in Clarkston, who shared the impacts they’re facing now that federal funding appears to be on hold.

“It means everything to them,” a translator said about a family of refugees.

A translator helped us speak with a family from Rwanda. Atlanta area aid groups and faith-based volunteers are helping them transition to life in America.

“For them to help them, it means a lot to them,” the translator said.

John Moeller, the CEO of Inspiritus, told Channel 2 Action News that his aid group helps new, legal, arrivals through the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

“This program is a life changer, not only for the refugees themselves but for the communities that we operate in,” he said.

But now, Inspiritus is laying off 75 workers.

“The refugee program is on pause from the federal government and all funding for this program has stopped from the federal level,” Moeller said. “We don’t know what’s next, essentially we’re waiting on guidance from Washington.”

All Saints’ Refugee Ministries also provides help, such as enrolling refugees in classes to learn English and access assistance programs.

“We help enroll them in English classes, help with food stamps and Medicaid applications. The traditional services have either been dramatically reduced, or erased,” Louisa Merchant, director of All Saints’ Refugee Ministries, said.

Aid workers say that more than 1,000 legal refugees have arrived in Georgia since November. They’re hoping volunteers and contributors will be able to help pick up more essential needs.

“She came here for a better life,” the translator said of the woman from Rwanda. “She’s just scared right now.”

