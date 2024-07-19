After catching serial rapist, DeKalb Co. police say there’s potential for more victims

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department announced that on Wednesday, their Special Victims Unit had “successfully identified and arrested a serial rapist” and they believe more victims may be out there.

According to police, the accused serial rapist targeted his victims through personal ads.

Then, when the victims would respond and plan to meet, he “lured victims to a location in the area of Dogwood Pass and Turner Hill Road,” where he would threaten them with a gun and sexually assault them.

DKPD said that while the cases are still under investigation, they think there may be more victims out there, or other crimes that haven’t been reported yet.

Now, police are urging anyone with information about sexual assaults in the area of Dogwood Pass and Turner Hill Road to contact SVU at 770-724-7710.

Because there are potentially more victims, police have not yet identified the suspect they have in custody to avoid interfering with the investigation.

