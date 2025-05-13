Advocates want DeKalb County to stop giving water shut-off notices to low income customers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Activists are demanding DeKalb County stop handing out water shut-off notices for low-income customers with large bills.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was there as many residents voiced their concerns to DeKalb County commissioners on Tuesday morning.

“I received a water bill for more than $18 thousand, an amount that doesn’t reflect my household’s actual usage,” said Stone Mountain resident Brandy Knox.

In February, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted to increase water and sewer rates by 10%.

“We understand that DeKalb must improve its aging water infrastructure and water hikes are a part of that revenue,” Star McKenzie with DeKalb Water Watch said. “However, the revenue must not be raised on the backs of the lowest-income residents.”

Affordability measures in the plan were put in place to protect low-income residents.

However, the group said the shut-off notices are still ongoing.

A county spokesperson shared a statement that read in part:

<i>“For individuals who cannot afford to pay their water bills in full, DeKalb offers flexible payment arrangements through our Installment Payment Agreement (IPA).”</i> <i>“DeKalb County Government looks forward to working with all water customers to settle delinquent accounts, establish payment plans and settle ongoing water billing issues.”</i>

“Madam CEO, I am a mother who wants to provide a good home with clean water for my children. Please implement the affordability legislation,” Knox pleaded as she spoke before the board.

A county representative also said the county has six programs to assist customers with problems making water payments.

