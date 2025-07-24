95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon: Community raises thousands for childhood cancer treatment

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Donations are pouring in at the 25th annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon to support local children battling cancer.

As of 5:15 p.m., more than $522,000 has been raised.

Over those 25 years, more than $34 million has been raised.

All of those donations will go straight to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Arthur M. Blank Hospital and the Aflac Blood and Cancer Center at the hospital.

Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer, Karyn Greer, Jorge Estevez, Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard, WSB Radio’s Mark Arum and more were at the hospital on Thursday.

“Our listeners continue to be generous. Hopefully, we’ll break some records on this 25th anniversary,” Arum said.

Stouffer got to meet 10-year-old Asher who says the best thing about the Aflac Cancer Center is the doctors who saved his life.

Asher was a baby when he was diagnosed with cancer, and the therapy dogs and high-tech innovations at the Arthur M. Blank Hospital helped Asher and other children get stronger.

Asher is doing great and getting ready to head into the fifth grade.

