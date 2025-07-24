95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon: How you can support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients

ATLANTA — The 25th annual 95.5 WSB Care-a-Thon will air on Thursday, July 24 and Friday, July 25 and will feature stories of hope and inspiration.

The WSB Care-a-Thon will take place at the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital, the new home of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Donations made to the WSB Care-a-Thon will help fund family support services, research and the Fellowship Program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

With the help of generous listeners and sponsors, WSB Radio has raised to date more than $34 million for research, fellowship and family support services.

How do the donations work? You can either make a donation of any amount by calling 1-888-750-2772, donating online here or by purchasing an incentive package or item.

Here are the 2025 Incentive Opportunities and Events with local athletes, WSB Radio hosts and talent, and the Care-a-Thon sponsors.

SPORTS

John Smoltz Hall of Fame Package ($1,000)

Receive a special bat commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Braves World Series victory, signed by Smoltz and Glavine, plus 2 people to attend John Smoltz’s auction party Sunday Aug 10th - includes dinner and drinks.

Francoeur Home Run Derby ($2,000)

November 6, 2025- One Home Run Derby slugger- One outfield ball shagger- Two gift bags for the slugger and shaggers- Slugger’s name on the Truist Park video board- Food and beverages during the event- Two tickets to the September 14 Braves vs. Astros game, with access to a private pregame party hosted by Francoeur with food and beverages included

Walt Weiss Autographed World Series Baseball ($300)

2021 World Series autographed baseball, signed by former player and current bench coach of the Atlanta Braves, Walt Weiss! Thank you to Jim Doran of Duck’s Dugout in Marietta for providing this collector’s item.

Adam Duvall Autographed World Series Baseball ($300)

Own a remarkable piece of baseball history with this 2021 World Series autographed baseball, signed by Adam Duvall! Thank you to Jim Doran of Duck’s Dugout in Marietta for providing this collector’s item.

Adam Duvall Autographed World Series and MVP Baseball ($300)

Own a remarkable piece of baseball history with this 2021 World Series autographed baseball, with a special MVP inscription, signed by Jorge Soler! Thank you to Jim Doran of Duck’s Dugout in Marietta for providing this collector’s item.

Dillon Bell Autographed Jersey ($350)

Own an autographed UGA jersey signed by Dillon Bell, wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs, with a 2022 National Champions inscription! That season, Bell played in all 15 games, starting in five and recorded one catch for 11 yards in the CFP National Championship Game against TCU! Thank you to Jim Doran of Duck’s Dugout in Marietta for providing this collector’s item.

WSB RADIO

WSB Host Meet and Greet ($350)

A meet and greet and WSB host live panel with Mark Arum, Erick Erickson, Eric Von Haessler, Shelley Wynter, Clark Howard, Scott Slade, and more at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Truist Park space on Thursday, September 11 from 6-8 pm. Interact with hosts and WSB listeners for a night of fun. Good for 2 people.

Clark Howard Falcons Tickets: Falcons vs. Bills ($2,000)

Enjoy an Atlanta Falcons game in Clark’s very own seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Monday, October 13 at 7:15 vs. the Bills. Good for 2 people.

Clark Howard Falcons Tickets: Falcons vs. Dolphins ($2,000)

Enjoy an Atlanta Falcons game in Clark’s very own seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium! Sunday, October 26 at 1 pm. vs. the Dolphins. Good for 2 people.

Costco Consult with Clark Howard and Mark Arum ($2,000)

Enjoy a 1 hour personal visit to Costco with Clark Howard and Mark Arum! Receive all the best tips and tricks to maximize savings, while enjoying personal time and lunch with Clark and Mark! Tuesday, September 9 at 12:30- Good for 2 people. 3 pairs available.

Mark Arum Intimate Dinner ($999)

Invitation for two (2) to enjoy an intimate dinner with Mark Arum at Delbar in Alpharetta Thursday, September 18 at 6 pm.

Mark Arum Live Home Broadcast ($10,000)

The Mark Arum Show hits the road and broadcasts live from your home! You and 20 friends can enjoy meeting Mark and crew for a live show. Date TBD by you and the team! Only 1 package available.

Mark Arum Studio Tour ($219)

Invitation for two (2) to enjoy a behind the scenes tour of WSB Studios with Mark Arum and friends. Also enjoy lunch from QN2 BBQ! Saturday, October 25 from noon-2pm.

Doctrinaires Live Lounge ($350)

An invitation for two (2) to attend a live broadcast of the Von Haessler Doctrine and enjoy dinner from Atlanta Pizza and Gyro at WSB Studios Friday, August 15 from 2:15 - 7 pm.

Doctrinaires Private Lunch 8/11 ($2,000)

An invitation for two (2) to enjoy a private lunch with the Doctrinaires crew at Ted’s Montana Grill Monday, August 11 from 11 am-1 pm

Erick Erickson Bourbon and Butts ($500)

An invitation for two (2) to join Erick Erickson for a night of bourbon tasting from his personal collection. Guests will also dine on Lane’s BBQ and enjoy time together. Thursday, September 18 at 6pm at WSB Studios.

Erick Erickson Live Lounge ($350)

An invitation for two to attend a meet & greet and Q&A session with Erick Erickson and enjoy dinner from the Acworth Mellow Mushroom in the WSB Live Lounge Thursday, September 25 at 5pm

Erick Erickson Brewery Meet and Greet ($1,250)

Enjoy a private meet and greet with Erick Erickson at Bold Monk Brewing Thursday, October 2 at 5:30pm.

Christina Edwards Live Lounge ($150)

An invitation for two (2) to attend a Lunch and Learn: “Talking Up a Storm” with Christina Edwards and Brad Nitz in the WSB Live Lounge. Enjoy lunch from Flying Biscuit Café! Friday, September 26 from 11am-1 pm

Pub Crawl with English Nick and Jared ($100)

Enjoy a night out on the town in Virginia Highlands with English Nick and Jared from the Von Haessler Doctrine! Friday, October 17 from 7-11pm. Good for 2 people.

Holiday Gathering with Chris Chandler ($350)

Holiday music performed by Chris on the piano, plus other musical guests at Horseshoe Bend Country Club in Roswell! Mingle while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and cocktails on Saturday, November 22 at 6 p.m. Good for 2 people.

Belinda Skelton Intimate Dinner ($300)

An invitation for two (2) to enjoy an intimate dinner with Belinda Skelton at Old Vinings Inn. Thursday, September 11 at 7pm.

WSB Traffic Team Lunch ($150)

Enjoy a WSB experience with Atlanta’s traffic experts! Have lunch and interact with the WSB traffic team at the WSB studios on Saturday, September 20 from noon-2pm. Good for two people.

Comedy Night at the Punchline with WSB and Jeff Foxworthy ($350)

Comedy for the Kids! Stand up by Mark Arum, Eric Von Haessler and Dave Baker, with Jeff Foxworthy to headline! Thursday, September 25 at 7pm. Good for two people.

Falcons Game and Tailgate with Shelley Wynter ($350)

Tailgate with Shelley and enjoy Ray’s Southern Foods, plus attend the Falcons vs. Panthers game Sunday, November 16 at 11:30 am (1 pm kickoff). Good for two people.

Private Dinner with Scott Slade ($2,000)

You and a guest dine with Scott Slade for an upscale private dinner! Good for a date in late 2025 that works for you and Scott!

Travel Seminar with Peter Greenberg ($200)

Get a front row seat for crucial travel news, must-have information, and insider tips at this live event with CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg, a.k.a. ‘The Travel Detective’! Monday, August 4 from 6-8 pm at WSB Studios. Good for 2 people.

EXPERIENCES

Twilight at the Ballpark ($1,500)

Join us on Friday, November 7th from 7-10 pm for the inaugural Twilight at the Ballpark. Enjoy cocktails and food stations, live entertainment and a curated raffle at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park at Truist Park. This pair of VIP tickets includes an exclusive and intimate cocktail hour in the Atlanta Braves dugout, where you will enjoy light bites and cocktails from all while taking in the sites of Truist Park from the field, just like the players. Good for 2 people.

State Capitol Tour and Photo Opportunity ($350)

Good for two (2) people to enjoy an exclusive tour of the Georgia State Capitol and a photo opportunity to meet Governor Kemp! Date TBD, Fall 2025.

Governor’s Mansion Tour ($250)

Good for two (2) people to enjoy an exclusive tour of the Governor’s Mansion. You don’t want to miss seeing this historic building all decorated for the holidays! Date TDB, December 2025.

