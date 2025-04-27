6 people arrested in drug trafficking arrest in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police arrested six people and seized drugs and guns on Wednesday.

The DeKalb County Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit executed two search warrants targeting a drug trafficking organization operating in and around South DeKalb County.

The operation ended in six felony arrests.

Police seized about 50 lbs. of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of ecstasy pills, seven handguns, one rifle, and a large amount of cash.

Police have not identified the six people who were arrested.

