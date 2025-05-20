$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Someone in DeKalb County won $50,000 playing Powerball over the weekend.

The Food Mart on Tucker Norcross Road sold the winning ticket.

It matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing is Wednesday night on Channel 2, right before WSB Tonight.

The estimated jackpot is up to $146 million.

The winning numbers for the May 17 drawing were 07-34-40-42-52; the Powerball was 15, and the PowerPlay was 2X.

Another player in Albany won $20,000 in the May 16 Mega Millions drawing.

That ticket was bought at Creekside 2 on Weymouth Drive in Albany.

The winner matched four of the five white balls plus the Mega Ball and had a multiplier of 2X, which doubled the prize from $10,000 to $20,000.

Winners have 180 days to collect their prizes. Proceeds from Powerball, Keno! and Diggi Games benefit the state’s education system.

