5 arrested by Brookhaven police after stolen Ohio car found in city with drugs inside

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Three men from Ohio and two from Georgia were arrested in Brookhaven after officers found a stolen vehicle with drugs and a stolen gun inside.

Brookhaven police said they were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle traveling in the city via their Operation Plugged In camera network.

When they found the vehicle on Peachtree Road, officers confirmed it was stolen out of Ohio and performed a traffic stop.

“All five occupants were detained,” Brookhaven police said. “A search of the vehicle led to officers locating narcotics and a stolen firearm.”

The following individuals face charges in DeKalb County.

Dieon Love 19 years-old, College Park:

Theft by receiving stolen vehicle

Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute

Driving on a suspended license

Jamere Thomas 27 years-old, Akron, Ohio

Possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute

Derrick Ray 18 years- old, Atlanta, Georgia

Possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute

Samiel Proctor 21 years-old, Akron, Ohio

Possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute

Debron Nurse 23 years-old, Akron, Ohio

Possession of marijuana w/intent to distribute

