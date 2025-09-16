5 arrested, 14 pounds of pot found at Stone Mountain address, police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A search warrant led to a dramatic chase, five arrests and the recovery of several pounds of drugs, DeKalb County police said.

Police said they executed a search warrant on Sept. 15 in the 5000 block of West Mountain Street.

SWAT teams were deployed to breach the location and recover the illegal items found inside.

The search resulted in the arrest of five people and the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The raid uncovered six guns, 14 pounds of marijuana and other drugs, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said they ended up taking part in a dramatic chase when the primary suspect, Courtland Rogers, attempted to flee the scene. However, drone pilots successfully tracked him to a nearby apartment complex, and he was captured.

In a separate escape attempt, another suspect crashed into an armored vehicle.

Arrested were Courtland Rogers, 28, the primary suspect; along with Carles Nash, 31; Deja Butler, 22; Dwight Carter, 34; and Steven Gentry, 37.

DeKalb County PD thanked Gwinnett County PD Narcotics for their teamwork.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group