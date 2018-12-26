  • 3 shot, 1 stabbed at townhome community in DeKalb County

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY Ga. - Three people were shot and one person was stabbed at a townhome complex in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.

    The shooting happened on Old Highgate Entry off N. Hairston Road around 5 p.m.

    NewsChopper 2 over the scene showed much of the property blocked off by crime scene tape. 

    Police originally said a fourth shooting victim showed up at the hospital, but later determined that person wasn't related to this incident.

    We have a reporter and photographer on the scene talking with investigators for a LIVE report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories