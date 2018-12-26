DEKALB COUNTY Ga. - Three people were shot and one person was stabbed at a townhome complex in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Old Highgate Entry off N. Hairston Road around 5 p.m.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene showed much of the property blocked off by crime scene tape.
Police originally said a fourth shooting victim showed up at the hospital, but later determined that person wasn't related to this incident.
