  • Multiple people injured after lightning strike at East Lake Golf Club, officials say

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least six people have been injured after a lightning strike at the East Lake Golf Club during the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup Saturday, officials say.

    DeKalb Fire officials said it's not clear if all six people were struck by lightning or what the exact cause of their injuries are. Officials said the victims were sheltering under a tree when lightning struck. 

    [LIVE UPDATES: Storms popping up in parts of north Georgia]

    Officials confirmed the victims are five adults and a girl. All were taken to local hospitals. Officials said in a statement that their injuries do not appear life-threatening.  

    We have a reporter and a photographer at the scene working to learn more about the conditions of the victims. 

    Several ambulances and firetrucks rushed to the scene. 

    Officials announced that all play has been suspended until Sunday. 

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for storm alerts in your neighborhood]

    Channel 2 Action News spoke to witnesses who saw the accident happened.

    According to StormTracker 2 HD, the strike happened at 4:45 p.m., Severe Weather Team 2's Katie Walls said. Officials tweeted that play was suspended at 4:23 p.m.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories