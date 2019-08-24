DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least six people have been injured after a lightning strike at the East Lake Golf Club during the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup Saturday, officials say.
DeKalb Fire officials said it's not clear if all six people were struck by lightning or what the exact cause of their injuries are. Officials said the victims were sheltering under a tree when lightning struck.
[LIVE UPDATES: Storms popping up in parts of north Georgia]
Officials confirmed the victims are five adults and a girl. All were taken to local hospitals. Officials said in a statement that their injuries do not appear life-threatening.
We have a reporter and a photographer at the scene working to learn more about the conditions of the victims.
Several ambulances and firetrucks rushed to the scene.
Have a friend who's brother was 1 of 6 people injured by lightening strike at East Lake. He was sitting in a cart "3 feet from strike....thought a bomb went off."— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) August 24, 2019
Force threw him out of cart..
He's fine... headed to hospital as a precautionary measure
Please pray for others
Officials announced that all play has been suspended until Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for storm alerts in your neighborhood]
Channel 2 Action News spoke to witnesses who saw the accident happened.
BREAKING: Witness describes the moment lightning struck @eastlakegc during @THEPLAYERSChamp @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/eHkatrzHxk— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 24, 2019
According to StormTracker 2 HD, the strike happened at 4:45 p.m., Severe Weather Team 2's Katie Walls said. Officials tweeted that play was suspended at 4:23 p.m.
Stormtracker 2HD and Lightning Tracker 2 captured the moment lightning struck East Lake golf course: 4:45pm. Our @SeidenWSBTV is on his way right now. We know there are injuries and are working to learn more. Play had been suspended at the time. pic.twitter.com/nlm6T0fY35— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) August 24, 2019
