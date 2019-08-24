  • LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north Georgia

    ATLANTA - After a round of showers and storms Friday night, more rain is on the way this weekend. 

    Showers and storms are already bubbling up and will become more numerous as we head into the afternoon. 

    Some stronger storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

    A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gilmer and Pickens counties until 4:15 p.m.

    We're using advanced weather technology to track rain moving into the area this weekend, for Channel 2 Action News.

    It will heat up today, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. But Deon says a cool down is expected for the second half of the weekend. 

