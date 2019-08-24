LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north Georgia

ATLANTA - After a round of showers and storms Friday night, more rain is on the way this weekend.
Showers and storms are already bubbling up and will become more numerous as we head into the afternoon.
Some stronger storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds, according to Severe Weather Team 2.
LIVE UPDATES:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Gilmer and Pickens counties until 4:15 p.m.
We're using advanced weather technology to track rain moving into the area this weekend, for Channel 2 Action News.
Hot and dry at noon around the metro. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop after 2PM. Have an indoor backup for your outdoor activities. pic.twitter.com/qFKqiERUi1— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 24, 2019
It will heat up today, highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90°. But Deon says a cool down is expected for the second half of the weekend.
I'm tracking a cool down for the second half of the weekend. Temps will run nearly 10° below normal in Atlanta. I'll show you where highs won't make it out of the 70s. pic.twitter.com/zJDVuDSoY8— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 24, 2019
Check out the dip in our temps for Sunday and Monday! Nice...enjoy! It won't last too long. pic.twitter.com/DXhi9fMWFx— Eboni Deon, WSB (@EboniDeonWSB) August 24, 2019
