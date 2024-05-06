4 adults, 2 dogs without a home after Lithonia house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lithonia on Monday morning.

Captain Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb Fire told Channel 2 Action News that the fire happened after 5:30 a.m. at a home on Lown Farm Lane.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the home. Everyone was already out of the home by the time the firefighters arrived.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is in Lithonia where he spoke to the homeowner for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No one was injured during the fire.

A total of four adults and two dogs were displaced.

Authorities are still on the scene investigating the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

At least 1 dead after residents jump from burning apartment building in DeKalb County

©2023 Cox Media Group