33-year-old man found dead on side of I-285 identified

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have released the identity of a 33-year-old man who was found along Interstate 285 in DeKalb County on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Multiple patrol cars were lined up along I-285 eastbound at Chamblee Dunwoody Road Monday evening.
The investigation began after someone called to say a person was on the ground and not moving in the grassy area of the intersection.
The man was identified as 33-year-old John Mitchell.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 19-year-old bought $100 of pills in Taco Bell parking lot. Now, she’s dead
- More than 167,000 pounds of Perdue chicken nuggets, tenders recalled after metal wires found inside
- 15-year-old arrested after police say he groped stranger in her Gwinnett home
Police said they didn’t see any signs of foul play, but the investigation remains active.
The medical examiner will perform an autopsy on the body.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group