3 men sought after punching 74-year-old woman during carjacking in DeKalb, cops say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three men are wanted after one of them punched a 74-year-old woman several times while stealing her vehicle at a DeKalb County gas station Thursday afternoon, police said.
Just before 5:30 p.m., the woman was in her red 2017 Nissan Rogue with her dog at the Chevron gas station at 2452 Gresham Road, DeKalb police said in a news release.
She was cleaning out her vehicle when a man ran up to her vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and began to punch her.
Police tweeted surveillance video of the incident, which shows the man drive off in her vehicle as she lays on the ground. The woman was taken to a hospital with “severe facial injuries,” police said.
🚨Violent Carjacking Suspects Wanted!🚨 A 74-year-old woman was attacked & carjacked on Dec. 5, 2019.— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) December 6, 2019
It happened at the Chevron gas station on the 2400 blk of Gresham Rd. (1/2)
Two other suspects got into the vehicle at some point, police said. The woman’s dog also remained in the stolen vehicle, which has the Georgia tag “#CHU1937.” Police are asking the public’s help in finding the three suspects, the stolen vehicle and the woman’s dog.
Several surveillance photos of the three suspects were released.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact DeKalb police at 404-286-7990.
