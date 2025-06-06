3 arrested in DeKalb County for illegal tire dumping cases, including in front of pre-school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department announced three people were arrested in illegal tire dumping cases.

It’s a problem Channel 2 Action News has reported on before, with people dumping hundreds, sometimes thousands, of tires in DeKalb County neighborhoods.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was at the DeKalb County Police Headquarters in Tucker, where police said some people could be charged with a felony.

Police told Washington whether someone faces a felony depends on how much they’ve dumped, but illegal tire dumping can land you behind bars.

Officers will be posting flyers around the area urging people to call the police department if they know anything about illegal tire dumping.

“It looks terrible, ridiculous, nasty,” DeKalb County resident Evelyn Bridge told Channel 2 Action News.

Residents like Bridge said the tires are not only an eyesore, but they can even draw insects and rodents to an area they’re dumped in.

“There’s possible health risks with standing water, mosquitoes,” DKPD Lt. Nial Fraser said.

On Friday, police announced three arrests in separate illegal tire dumping cases, but they believe there are more dumpers still on the loose.

“If you’re dumping tires for commercial purposes that is a felony,” Fraser said.

Police shared pictures of the some of the dump sites.

From Memorial Drive to Covington Highway, police said the people behind the dumping always seem to use box trucks and wait until dark or when no one is around.

“We’re just seeing more and more of it as you ride down the road,” Fraser told Washington.

Officers hope the flyers they’re putting up asking for help can move things forward.

“What helps us is video,” Fraser said. “So if these businesses have cameras up, motion detectors, cameras that can give us time stamps.”

Police said in a statement that there have been 19 instances of illegally dumped tires in the county since Jan. 1, including in front of a preschool.

None of the suspects arrested were identified by DKPD.

