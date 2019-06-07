  • 28-year-old man killed in possible hate-motivated crime, robbery, police say

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    DECATUR, Ga. - Police say a 28-year-old Decatur man was shot and killed on his way to work in what they are investigating as a hate-motivated crime. 

    Ronald Peters was walking to the MARTA station around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Orchard Circle when two men got out of a truck and put on masks, police said. The men asked Peters to hand over his bag, called him an anti-gay slur and shot him multiple times, according to police. 

    A neighbor told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen he was the one who called 911 after he saw Peters being shot. 

    The search for the suspects, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories