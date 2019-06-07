DECATUR, Ga. - Police say a 28-year-old Decatur man was shot and killed on his way to work in what they are investigating as a hate-motivated crime.
Ronald Peters was walking to the MARTA station around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Orchard Circle when two men got out of a truck and put on masks, police said. The men asked Peters to hand over his bag, called him an anti-gay slur and shot him multiple times, according to police.
A neighbor told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen he was the one who called 911 after he saw Peters being shot.
The search for the suspects, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
