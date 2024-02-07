24-year-old man fighting for his life after being shot in the back, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is fighting to for his life after he was shot several times on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to Panola Road near Covington Highway where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the back twice.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the victim and suspect got into an argument inside the store. When the victim left, the suspect followed him outside and shot him.

Police have not identified the victim or the shooter.

They have not commented on which store the argument happened inside.

