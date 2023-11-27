22-year-old woman dead after car crash in DeKalb County, officials say speeding may have been factor

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County police are investigating a single-car crash after a 22-year-old woman died and the driver was critically injured.

Police said they responded to the area of Briarlake Road and Silverstone Drive around 1:35 a.m. Saturday night. While on the scene officers located a car that had left the roadway.

The 22-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was dead on the scene.

The 21-year-old male driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they believe speeding may have contributed to the crash although the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

