Triple shooting leaves one critical, others injured at DeKalb County gas station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A triple shooting at a DeKalb County gas station has left a man fighting for his life at a local hospital, police say.

DeKalb County officials say they responded to the Circle K Gas Station on Candler Road at Kelly Lake in reference to a person shot just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s’ inside of a vehicle suffering from a critical gunshot wound, officials said.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury.

Police say while on scene, they noticed evidence that would indicate that there were other shooting victims, however, they were not on the scene when police arrived.

During the course of the investigation, a man and a woman also showed up at the hospital from the scene who sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

