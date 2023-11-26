Driver dead after high-speed chase with GSP, deputies ends in fiery crash

HART COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a high-speed chase in Hart County ends in a fiery crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, Georgia State Patrol and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office conducted a road check on Georgia 77 at Bio Church Road.

GSP states that a white 2013 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Bio Church Road when it entered the road check.

TRENDING STORIES:

When Hart County deputies met with the driver they asked for the driver’s license of the driver.

According to authorities, when the driver could not provide a driver’s license, the driver was asked to pull into the gas station parking lot.

As the driver pulled into the parking lot, GSP said the driver did not stop and sped onto GA 77 South initiating a high-speed chase.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials said as GSP and two deputies caught up to the truck, the Nissan left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation and the driver has not been positively identified.

This crash is one of several deadly crashes that happened during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Be prepared, not paranoid;’ Here’s how you can protect yourself from armed carjacking situations

©2023 Cox Media Group