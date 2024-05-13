American Idol: Georgia native, Georgia Southern grad advances to top 3

HAZLEHURST, Ga. — Who will become the next “American Idol?” A Georgia native has a 1-in-3 chance of earning that title.
Will Moseley advanced to the “American Idol” top three during the Disney night episode that aired Sunday on Channel 2.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He wowed the judges with “The Ballad of a Lonesome Cowboy” from “Toy Story 4″ and then energized the crowd with a “Born to Be Wild” Steppenwolf cover from “D3: The Mighty Ducks.”
Moseley grew up in Hazlehurst, Georgia, a small town about 100 miles south of Macon and west of Savannah. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a degree in biology, but wanted to give his passion of singing and performing a shot.
So far, it’s paid off. He is now in the top 3 for the Idol finale and earned a trip to his hometown to celebrate being a finalist with his loved ones and friends.
Moseley will be honored with a parade at 5 p.m. and concert at 6:30 p.m. at Jeff Davis High School Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Moseley will compete against Abi Carter and Jack Blocker in the Season 22 finale, LIVE this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Clark Howard: Food prices keep going up. This is how you can up your grocery shopping game
- Military mom surprises University of West Georgia son in tearful reunion at graduation
- PHOTOS: Northern Lights appear in north Georgia
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS
©2023 Cox Media Group