American Idol: Georgia native, Georgia Southern grad advances to top 3

HAZLEHURST, Ga. — Who will become the next “American Idol?” A Georgia native has a 1-in-3 chance of earning that title.

Will Moseley advanced to the “American Idol” top three during the Disney night episode that aired Sunday on Channel 2.

He wowed the judges with “The Ballad of a Lonesome Cowboy” from “Toy Story 4″ and then energized the crowd with a “Born to Be Wild” Steppenwolf cover from “D3: The Mighty Ducks.”

Moseley grew up in Hazlehurst, Georgia, a small town about 100 miles south of Macon and west of Savannah. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a degree in biology, but wanted to give his passion of singing and performing a shot.

So far, it’s paid off. He is now in the top 3 for the Idol finale and earned a trip to his hometown to celebrate being a finalist with his loved ones and friends.

Moseley will be honored with a parade at 5 p.m. and concert at 6:30 p.m. at Jeff Davis High School Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Moseley will compete against Abi Carter and Jack Blocker in the Season 22 finale, LIVE this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

©2023 Cox Media Group