22-year-old man found shot multiple times in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY — The DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a shooting where a man was shot multiple times.

Police say at 3:56 p.m., they responded to the area in the 3800 block of English Valley Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital after suffering what police are describing as “moderate to serious injuries.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Before being taken to the hospital, police say a witness who was a nurse stopped the help the man as he awaited an ambulance.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made nor has motive been determined.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group