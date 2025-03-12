22-year-old man found shot multiple times in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY — The DeKalb County Police Department are investigating a shooting where a man was shot multiple times.
Police say at 3:56 p.m., they responded to the area in the 3800 block of English Valley Drive.
When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to the hospital after suffering what police are describing as “moderate to serious injuries.”
Before being taken to the hospital, police say a witness who was a nurse stopped the help the man as he awaited an ambulance.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made nor has motive been determined.
