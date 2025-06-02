2 taken to the hospital after jumping to escape DeKalb apartment fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex forced tenants to take some extreme measures to get to safety.

Two people are hospitalized after they jumped from a second-floor window.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire happened around 1 a.m. at the Mirador Apartments off Brockett Road in Clarkston. The flames started on the lower level and spread to the upper level.

One man who jumped had a broken leg and a woman was cut jumping to safety. Both were taken to a hospital.

Another victim that spoke to Channel 2 Action News said he is thankful that he escaped unharmed after he jumped from his top-floor balcony.

“I don’t know how to say, I don’t know how to explain, but thank you God,” Freddy Lumba said.

Fire investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group