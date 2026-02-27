2 murder suspects arrested at same Decatur home in separate Clarkston killings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men accused in separate murder cases were arrested at the same Decatur home Friday morning, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said its Fugitive Unit, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service, took both suspects into custody at a home on Cedarbrook Drive on Feb. 27.

Investigators arrested Robert Grady, 22, in connection with a deadly shooting outside an adult entertainment club in Clarkston.

Authorities allege that in November 2025, Grady and another individual exited a Jeep and opened fire on three people inside a vehicle in the 1300 block of Brockett Road.

The shooting left Gary Matthews, 31, of Lithonia, dead at the scene. Another victim was critically injured, according to officials.

Grady is charged with malice murder and is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

During the same operation, deputies also arrested Hamid Dawd Waykuur, 20, at the Cedarbrook Drive home.

Waykuur is accused of the June 2024 deadly shooting of Messiah Battle, 17, of Clarkston.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the Springdale Glen Apartments in the 3800 block of Brockett Trail.

When police arrived, they found Battle lying on the outside stairwell.

Messiah Battle Teen found lying outside stairwell with several gunshot wounds at Clarkston apartments

Officials said Battle had several gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

Waykuur is charged with malice murder and is also being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Authorities did not say whether the two suspects are connected to each other beyond being located at the same home. Both cases remain under investigation.

