2 men shot after argument inside DeKalb County McDonald’s

STONECREST, Ga. — Two men have been shot after an argument inside of a DeKalb County McDonalds, according to police.
Just before 8 p.m., DeKalb County responded to the McDonald’s at 2964 Turner Hill Road to a person shot call.
When they made it to the scene, police say they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm, and an 18-year-old man with a graze wound to his cheek.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The 26-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the 18-year-old remained on scene.
Police say the two men got into an argument inside the McDonald’s, leading to them shooting at one another.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Usher opens Georgia’s first Dave’s Hot Chicken location in metro Atlanta
- Boar’s Head listeria outbreak: Bugs, mold, mildew found at plant
- I-75 starting to reopen in Cobb County after truck fire, exploding barrels shut down lanes
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group