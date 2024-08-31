2 men shot after argument inside DeKalb County McDonald’s

STONECREST, Ga. — Two men have been shot after an argument inside of a DeKalb County McDonalds, according to police.

Just before 8 p.m., DeKalb County responded to the McDonald’s at 2964 Turner Hill Road to a person shot call.

When they made it to the scene, police say they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm, and an 18-year-old man with a graze wound to his cheek.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 26-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the 18-year-old remained on scene.

Police say the two men got into an argument inside the McDonald’s, leading to them shooting at one another.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cumming Police Department training officers to improve interactions for people with autism

©2024 Cox Media Group