2 men shot after argument inside DeKalb County McDonald’s

By WSBTV.com News Staff

McDonald's shooting Police say the two men got into an argument inside the McDonald’s, leading to them shooting at one another.

STONECREST, Ga. — Two men have been shot after an argument inside of a DeKalb County McDonalds, according to police.

Just before 8 p.m., DeKalb County responded to the McDonald’s at 2964 Turner Hill Road to a person shot call.

When they made it to the scene, police say they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm, and an 18-year-old man with a graze wound to his cheek.

The 26-year-old was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the 18-year-old remained on scene.

Police say the two men got into an argument inside the McDonald’s, leading to them shooting at one another.

The investigation is ongoing.

