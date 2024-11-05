2 men killed, 1 critically injured in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that killed two men and critically injured another on Monday night.
At 10:30 p.m., officers responded to 4211 Boulder Green Circle where they found one man who was killed by gunfire.
Police say the initial crime scene was nearby at 4325 Boulder Green Circle.
That’s where they found two other victims.
One of them was dead and another was wounded.
The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
