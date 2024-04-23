Police investigating 18-year-old shot in the chest in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old woman was shot in the chest in DeKalb County around 11:13 p.m. Monday, police said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the woman was found shot on Pine Hurst Valley Drive.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Pinehurst Valley Drive after receiving reports of a person shot.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, and initial information indicates the victim was shot by someone she knew.

According to police, the shooting came after an argument.

Detectives are still investigating, according to DKPD.

