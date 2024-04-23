Georgia Senator meets with Pope Francis during visit to Rome

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, of Georgia, traveled to Rome, Italy over the weekend and, among other stops, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

According to Warnock’s office, as a faith leader, the Senator and Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church has “long admired the Pope’s efforts to center humanity in public life.”

While meeting with the Pope, the Senator spoke to him about a variety of global issues, including conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, Warnock’s office said in a statement.

“The thing about Pope Francis is that he centers human dignity, particularly the dignity of the most marginalized members of the human family,” the Senator said afterward, according to a statement provided by Warnock’s office. “That is something that I’ve tried to do in my ministry and in my work in the United States Senate. And it’s so important at this moment, in which our country is so divided. We’re seeing worldwide the rise of antisemitic sentiment, Islamophobia, bigotry, authoritarian voices that are trying to take advantage of the deep distress that people are feeling in a moment like this.”

Among other stops while in Rome, Warnock went to a briefing and tour of the NATO Defense College, a roundtable discussion regarding the role of faith-based organizations in humanitarian and development assistance moderated by the World Food Programme, and had a meeting with Cindy McCain, the World Food Programme Executive Director, where they spoke about crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Haiti and Sudan.

While speaking with McCain, Warnock’s office said the two discussed how companies in Georiga “continue playing a leading role in providing Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Foods,” meant to help address hunger around the world.

Warnock’s office said the senator’s visit to Rome was ended early so he could be present in Washington as U.S. Congress considered national security legislation focused on providing support to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as legislation to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

