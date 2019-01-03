12-year-old killed, toddler injured when crash leaves everyone in car trapped

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a traffic accident that left a 12-year-old girl dead and a toddler injured.
Police said three occupants in a silver sedan became trapped when the car struck a tree in the area of Glenwood Avenue Southeast and Second Avenue Southeast around 6 p.m.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman learned crews had to rip open the roof of the vehicle to get to the people inside.
"It appears that they crossed over into oncoming traffic. Fortunately, there's no other vehicle involved. However, they did make contact with a large oak tree," the battalion chief on the scene said.
Officials told Channel 2 Action News an 18-month-old was injured in the crash and is now in stable condition.
TRENDING STORIES:
The 12-year-old was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene. The Atlanta Police Department later confirmed she died from her injuries after being taken to Egleston Hospital.
APD said a 53-year-old woman who was also in the car is now alert, conscious and breathing after breaking both of her legs. She was taken to the Atlanta Medical Center.
Investigators are working to learn the cause of the crash. They told Hyman there were no witnesses.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}