12 cars burned in apartment complex garage; structure roped off as investigation continues

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Residents are looking for answers after a fire caused a parking deck to collapse at The Hendrix apartments in DeKalb County.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington was live on Barone Avenue, where one resident said she’s concerned about any structural issues.

There are still plenty of questions after firefighters say a flames here caused the parking deck inside to collapse.

New video Monday shared by Qaisera Sharif shows the destruction a fire and partial collapse caused inside a parking deck at the apartment complex.

“From the damage that I saw, the cars were burned very, very bad,” Sharif said

She said thankfully she wasn’t home at the time of the fire on Friday but says she still worries about how it started “because we have to live here until they figure something out.”

Dekalb County fire officials are looking into the cause of the fire that burned on three levels and left 12 cars charred.

Police have the area roped off while the investigation continues.

“It’s a safety concern, being that our apartment is right by the building. I’m more so worried about the foundation. How long is it going to last? How long is this going to take? And how long is this going to be an inconvenience?”

Channel 2 Action News checked with county fire officials, but still there’s no word on how long the area will be roped off.

They’re hoping surveillance cameras will provide some clues into how the fire started.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group