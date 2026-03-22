Fire that burned several cars caused Brookhaven apartment complex garage to partially collapse

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — DeKalb County fire investigators are looking into what caused around 12 cars to burn and a garage to partially collapse in at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was live for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 at The Hendrix apartment complex, off of Clairmont Road.

She found a resident of the complex trekking back to her apartment. Cars are parked all along the street because the garage is currently blocked off.

A video shows the aftermath of the partial garage collapse at the apartment complex.

The fire happened Friday night near Building 3.

DeKalb firefighters say at first they thought four cars caught fire, but it ended up being around 12.

They had to fight three different fires on three levels of the garage, and because the garage collapsed, it made fighting the fire even harder.

Fire personnel are still not sure what caused the fire.

But when Rogers walked in the garage earlier with a resident, you could still smell the smoke and see the concrete slab hanging.

They also had people guarding the roped-off area to make sure nobody walked over there.

“Waking up seeing that, I was very shocked and surprised. I didn’t know it was that much damage, and I think it’s going to be very inconvenient for us for a couple of months,” resident Qadeerah Sharif said.

Nobody got hurt, but firefighters say the garage does have cameras that will help in their investigation.

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