About 12 cars burn, part of garage collapses at Brookhaven apartment complex

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex has burned about 12 vehicles and caused structural damage to a garage at an apartment’s garage.

DeKalb Fire and Brookhaven police are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex garage Friday night in Brookhaven.

DeKalb Fire Battalion Chief Adam Connelly said they received a report of possibly four vehicles on fire, but firefighter found many more than that.

There were “three different fires on three different levels of the building,” he said, and a structural collapse that made their jobs difficult.

The fire started on the third floor, Connelly said, and as the fire burned, it caused that structural collapse that caused the fire to spread to floors below.

No one was injured, but people who live in Building 3 had to be evacuated and will probably have to be out of the building for the rest of the evening.

Authorities are trying to remove smoke from the building.

A Channel 2 photographer on scene says crime scene tape has been placed by Brookhaven PD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Connelly said, and the apartment complex’s garage does have security cameras.

The building has to be deemed safe for investigators to complete their investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group