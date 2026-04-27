11 fires broke out across DeKalb County, investigators looking for who’s responsible

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb fire investigators say a man suspected of setting fires that threatened homes, apartments and a mosque is in custody.

A series of fires broke out Sunday night and continued into Monday morning near North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston.

“Basically, just saw a bunch of brush fire by the fence down there. Some of the fence was gone; pretty alarmed to see that for sure,” neighbor Grant Boultinghouse told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

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Fire officials responded to the first fire around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Soon, multiple fires broke out, sparked by burning embers carried by wind. It’s estimated 11 “spot” fires occurred throughout the night and into the morning.

“I was fixing a cup of coffee and, all of a sudden, I see the whole backyard is on fire,” said neighbor Larry Cherry.

Investigators say there was no damage to homes, businesses or nearby apartments. Many residents praised the quick response by the firefighters, that prevented structural damage.

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“They were hands on. They were right there when we needed them. And they got it out quickly,” said neighbor Laura Yawn.

Someone was taken into custody, but has not been officially charged.

DeKalb Fire Rescue, police, and government leaders have scheduled a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on arson investigations and suspects apprehended.

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