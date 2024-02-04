1 man dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex, police tell Channel 2 Action News.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Panthersville Road Saturday evening, just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in head.

Officials say the man died in the parking lot.

While the investigation is ongoing, early indicators point to the victim knowing the suspects, police said.

Police did not say what led to the shooting, however, witnesses told police they saw two men shoot at the victim as he attempted to run away.

DeKalb County police officials are on scene investigating.

