1 dead, 2 injured after traffic accident in DeKalb County parking lot

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department say a woman is dead after a traffic accident in a business parking lot.
Officials say around 11:22 p.m. Saturday night, they responded to a crash on Lithonia Industrial Boulevard at Parkway Drive.
When investigators arrived on scene, they found a two-vehicle crash.
The investigation of the scene showed one driver was trying to pull into a business parking lot when the other driver struck their vehicle.
Police say a 30-year-old woman inside of one of the vehicles died from her injuries.
Two men in the other vehicle suffered injuries, but are expected to survive.
It is unclear if the woman was a driver or passenger in the crash. Officials say their investigation is ongoing.
