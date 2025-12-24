1 dead after car rear-ends MARTA bus in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead following an early-morning crash involving a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus in DeKalb County, according to MARTA officials.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Carter Road, where a MARTA bus was stopped at a traffic light.

Officials say a vehicle hit the back of the bus.

The bus operator reported injuries and two occupants inside the vehicle were also injured, according to MARTA.

Authorities later confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash.

Their age and identity were not released.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

