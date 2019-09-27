'Like a car alarm.' Neighbors fed up with constant, annoying noise

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - People in one DeKalb County neighborhood say an annoying, nearly constant sound is about to drive them crazy.
"At first, it almost sounds like a car alarm," a neighbor told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.
It looks like a peaceful neighborhood... but certainly doesn’t sound like one.— Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) September 27, 2019
The annoying sound that’s rattling neighbors, at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/XBbEpajf0Z
They say the noise started up four months ago, and they've had enough.
What we're learning about where the noise is coming from, and what can be done to fix it, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}