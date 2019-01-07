0 'Extremely dangerous' murder suspect, gang member named Georgia's Most Wanted

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The FBI needs help finding a man they're calling Georgia’s Most Wanted.

Police said he's part of a gang responsible for eight or nine murders.

Investigators said Antariouse Caldwell, 25, is extremely dangerous. He may be easy to spot because he has a big tattoo on his neck that says, “No mercy.”

"He's 5 feet, 11 (inches) and 135 pounds. He goes by 'Phat,' even though he's slim in stature," FBI Special Agent Buddy Early said.

He's Georgia’s most wanted man for multiple violent acts, including murder, intent to distribute drugs and conspiracy.

"He was part of the Gangster Disciple case that we indicted in May of 2016," Early said.

Channel 2 Action News was there when federal and local agents rounded up dozens of gang members as part of Operation Pitch 6. Early said four years ago, Caldwell and other gang members terrorized DeKalb County.

"They were responsible for multiple violent acts, multiple murders -- eight or nine (is) what I remember," Early said. “He's violent, he's eluded police on a couple of occasions."

Early said they almost arrested Caldwell last fall when they saw him sitting in a car, but he saw them, too. Officials said he jumped out of the car and ran into the woods.

Starting Tuesday, the FBI will put up billboards with Caldwell's picture, reward information and a description of a unique tattoo that could make him easy to spot.

"He has visible tattoos on his neck. It’s probably six to eight inches and it's very big and easy to recognize," Early said.

The billboards will go up all over the metro area. Agent Early said Caldwell has strong family ties in DeKalb County. That's why they think he is still in the area.

