DeKalb cop won't take stand in murder trial, defense rests without calling witness

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Former DeKalb County police Officer Robert "Chip" Olsen will not take the stand in his own defense -- and neither will anyone else.
Olsen is charged with killing a naked, unarmed veteran.
Olsen's team pulled off a bit of a shocker Thursday morning when they informed Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson the defense intends to rest without calling a single witness.
The decision followed an intense day of testimony from two former colleagues of Olsen who have become state witnesses.
The first, Sgt. J.K. Walker, said Olsen could've handled Afghanistan War veteran Anthony Hill without resorting to lethal force.
Officer Lyn Anderson then accused Olsen of lying about what transpired in the moments before he shot Hill, 26, on March 9, 2015. Olsen is charged with two counts of felony murder for fatally shooting Hill.
He faces a sentence of life in prison if convicted.
Closing arguments will take place this afternoon and the jury will begin deliberating Friday.
