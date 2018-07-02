Deadly drugs ending up in counterfeit pills, startling amount found in Georgia

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deadly and real drugs are ending up in counterfeit pills. The GBI crime lab is finding a startling amount of the pills showing up across Georgia.
They said counterfeit pills were found in at least 100 drug seizures just in the past year.
A mother told Channel 2 Action News she believes counterfeit Xanax caused her son's fatal overdose in 2016.
"I found him on the bathroom floor like so many other mothers," Jennifer Hodge said.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne went inside the crime lab to find out what makes the fake pills so dangerous, for Channel 2 Action News at 6.
