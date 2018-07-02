  • Deadly drugs ending up in counterfeit pills, startling amount found in Georgia

    By: Mark Winne

    ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said deadly and real drugs are ending up in counterfeit pills. The GBI crime lab is finding a startling amount of the pills showing up across Georgia.

    They said counterfeit pills were found in at least 100 drug seizures just in the past year.

    A mother told Channel 2 Action News she believes counterfeit Xanax caused her son's fatal overdose in 2016.

    "I found him on the bathroom floor like so many other mothers," Jennifer Hodge said.

