Deadly crash involving firetruck, tractor-trailer closes I-20 WB in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly wreck involving a firetruck and tractor-trailer.
Douglas County officials said a tractor-trailer crashed into the back of a Douglas County firetruck early Sunday morning.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20, one mile east of Highway 92.
We have a reporter and photographer on the way to the scene for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
The driver of the tractor-trailer died, officials said. None of the firefighters were hurt.
Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and HERO units are on the scene.
