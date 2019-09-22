Police called to kids' football games after coaches get into fight on the field

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Parents say their kids' football games were canceled Saturday after two coaches got in a fight on the field.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman is in South Fulton County, where an upset mom reached out to Channel 2 Action News after her son was sent home Saturday.
LaPorschia Brown said her son, Xavier, plays with the Old National Knights Team, which is run by the City of South Fulton Parks and Recreation department.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dies after making underwater marriage proposal in Tanzania, girlfriend says
- Common pain medicine turns woman's blood nearly black
- Panic in the sky: Delta flight from Atlanta plunges nearly 30,000 feet
Brown said Xavier's coach called her Saturday after she dropped him off to say he needed to be picked back up after the heated fight at Old National Park -- between the adults.
Brown said when she got to the park, police were at the scene, along with furious parents. The league ended up canceling all the games for the day.
"I just feel like that's sad because the boys look forward to this, you know?" she said.
We're working to get video of the fight and a response from police, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}