No. 3 UGA defeats No. 7 Notre Dame in front of largest crowd ever

ATHENS, Ga. - In front of the largest crowd ever at Sanford Stadium, No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17 in Athens Saturday night.

Georgia trailed at halftime, but eventually took a 13 point lead in the fourth quarter. The Irish pulled within six points with three minutes to go before the Dawgs sealed the win.

Sanford Stadium set a new attendance record with a crowd of 93,246. The Dawgs remain undefeated (4-0) heading into the bye week.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden was in Athens where he talked to fans as they filed into the game. The team spirit was strong for both UGA and Notre Dame fans.

"It is just packed," Will Kellum said. "Everybody is hyped! Everybody is friendly and stuff like that when you see the other Notre Dame people... Everybody is riled up for it!"

"Listen, I'm from South Bend," Notre Dame fan Raney Mallard said. "We may bend, but we will never fold! Honestly believe we're going to win this game."

LIVE UPDATES:

11:39 p.m.

UGA wins 23-17! On a 4th and 9, Georgia's defense forced a Hail Mary attempt that failed for Notre Dame.

Fun night in Athens..

UGA beats Notre Dame 23-17 pic.twitter.com/efBIWgLeBs — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 22, 2019

11:32 p.m.

Notre Dame's defense comes up with big stop to give its offense another chance.

11:12 p.m.

Blankenship extends Georgia's lead with his third field goal of the game. The Dawgs have a 23-10 lead with 6:54 to go.

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia has 13-point lead over Notre Dame with minutes left in the 4th: https://t.co/0g0oDf31As pic.twitter.com/HLntxQnVE7 — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 22, 2019

11:01 p.m.

JR Reed picks off Ian Book on the sidelines for the second interception of the night for the Georgia defense.

10:53 p.m.

Touchdown Georgia! Jake Fromm connects with Lawrence Cager for the 15-yard touchdown. UGA pulls ahead of Notre Dame 20-10.

10:46 p.m.

Officials have announced that the number of people in Sanford Stadium tonight is 93,246, making it the largest crowd in the UGA stadium's history.

10:25 p.m.

Rodrigo Blankenship knocks through his second field goal of the game. UGA leads for the first time in the game, 13-10.

UGA crowd taking over..

Momentum leaning Georgia's way.. TD makes it a double-digit game and it could be good night pic.twitter.com/8l8bqgF1je — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 22, 2019

GAME UPDATE: Bulldogs take the lead, now 13-10 against Notre Dame. LISTEN LIVE on the Home of the Dawgs 95.5 WSB. https://t.co/aVwciMXEW4 pic.twitter.com/iJHQdyV7jU — WSB Radio (@wsbradio) September 22, 2019

10:10 p.m.

Senior Rodrigo Blankenship has no trouble with 40-yard field goal. UGA ties it back up 10 - 10 with 8:31 to go in the third.

10:09 p.m.

Dawgs force first turnover of the game from the Irish. UGA takes over at the Notre Dame 22-yard line.

9:35 p.m.

Notre Dame drills a 27-yard field goal to take a 10 - 7 lead into the locker room.

END OF 2ND QUARTER: Notre Dame leading 10 - 7 against the Bulldogs. LISTEN LIVE on the Home of the Dawgs 95.5 WSB. https://t.co/OuZrC1lWLG pic.twitter.com/6QDQnoaNeJ — WSB Radio (@wsbradio) September 22, 2019

9:20 p.m.

D'Andre Swift runs it in for a Georgia touchdown, tying UGA and Notre Dame 7 -7.

9:04 p.m.

Notre Dame scores on 4th and goal after recovering a muffed punt, pulling ahead of UGA 7 - 0.

I knew it was bad juju to have the ALABAMA Air National Guard do the National Anthem flyover at Sanford Stadium. ALABAMA. Dawgs down 7-0. #UGAvsND — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) September 22, 2019

8:40 p.m.

Georgia and Notre Dame are tied at 0 at the end of the first quarter.

7:19 p.m.

Spotted on the sidelines!

3-time Super Bowl Champ Richard Seymour and 100X World Wrestling Champ Ric Flair pic.twitter.com/U3X3DWk2It — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 21, 2019

7:05 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says the weather should be clear and cool tonight in Athens.

Fantastic football weather! Looking picture perfect for a DAWGS WIN! pic.twitter.com/vCmTJfc877 — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 21, 2019

7:00 p.m.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein is getting all the sights and sounds an hour before kickoff:

Bulldogs going with Red jerseys vs Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/YyV7bgiM21 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 21, 2019

Dawg Walk..... getting closer to UGA be Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/YniCyKpTba — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) September 21, 2019

