A day on, not a day off: Metro Atlanta marks MLK Day with service projects, art and music

ATLANTA — The metro Atlanta area celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by taking part in service projects and gatherings. Activities included assembling meals for the hungry and planting bulbs for tomorrow’s flowers.

Dozens of volunteers and aspiring entrepreneurs gathered at Cam Kirk Studios on the Beltline in Atlanta for the 6th annual Yesterday’s Tomorrow conference.

Organizers say the one-day event encourages community volunteerism while empowering Black youth to become the change they want to see—putting King’s words into action.

“We really believe in what Dr. King stood for—being a leader, paying it forward, trailblazing. We feel like we’re doing that here by building community and having those conversations,” Shelly Andrews, chief operating officer of Cam Kirk Studios.

They say since launching the conference, they’ve seen a significant increase in people stepping up to volunteer year-round across the metro.

Day of service volunteers beautify school,

Employees and family members of Georgia Natural Gas honored King by getting paint on brushes on Monday.

They gathered at H.J. Russell West End Academy in southwest Atlanta to beautify the halls with painting projects.

Elsewhere in Atlanta, in Banneker High School, Kroger volunteers teamed up with Young Black Leadership Alliance to pack hundreds of meals for those who are facing food insecurity, said Victoria Boone, customer experience and financial products manager for Kroger’s Atlanta division. The event in Atlanta coincided with an event in Charlotte.

“Today is all about action. Dr. King reminds us of life’s most persistent question, and that is, ‘And what are you doing for others?’ And I believe that, with our partnership with YBLA and Feed the Hunger, here at Banneker High School, we are answering that question with service,” Boone said.

In Cobb County, Channel 2’s Fred Blankenship emceed a community event held in partnership with the NAACP at Jennie T Anderson Theatre.

The event featured local musicians, singers, dancers, rappers and spoken-word artists showcasing their talents.

In Dekalb County, volunteers put in a day of service across Dunwoody Monday morning.

Channel 2 Action News saw them planting some 5,000 daffodils at Brook Run Park, part of The Daffodil Project.

And volunteers planted dozens of trees at the Dunwoody Nature Center.

The day of service was organized by Dunwoody Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

“We are thankful for the hands and hearts that come together each year,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “Whether planting, cleaning, or giving, these projects show how we can honor Dr. King’s legacy by working side by side to strengthen our community.”

