The Boy King: A WSB-TV special presentation

ATLANTA — Did you grow up with “The Boy King”?

It’s been 40 years since WSB-TV first aired our special presentation focusing on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s childhood in Atlanta.

As a man, the world would come to know his name. “The Boy King” though looks at the early prejudices King faced and how his family’s love and courage inspired him.

“The Boy King” won a Peabody Award in 1986. It became a staple for many kids growing up in Atlanta and for schools to show.

You can celebrate MLK Day by watching the full special presentation below.

